Preds' Rocco Grimaldi gives Caps spin treatment on whipping goal

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators forward Rocco Grimaldi showed off a spinning snipe during a 7-2 thrashing of the Washington Capitals.

Grimaldi lit the lamp late in the second period of the win on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Predators led 4-1 with about five minutes remaining in the frame when Grimaldi picked up a loose puck on defense. He skated past center ice on a one-man breakaway.

He skated up on Capitals defender Jonas Siegenthaler, initially going to his right side. Grimaldi then backtracked and look as though he might pass the puck. Instead, he showed his back to the defender and spun back off of Siegenthaler's right hip.

Grimaldi simultaneously backhanded a shot, beating Capitals net minder Pheonix Copley stick-side.

"He has been strong," Preds coach Peter Laviolette told reporters. "He has done a good job defensively. Their line has done a good job no matter who is on it. Rocco is noticeable because he's able to create. He has a low center of gravity. He is able to stay low when he comes out of the corners with pucks. He wins battles that way."

"That was no different. He used his speed. He used the cutback and he got low. He pushed it at the net. It was a beautiful goal and a heck of a play."

Viktor Arvidsson scored three of the Predators' first four goals in the win. Nick Bonino lit the lamp twice for the Predators. Calle Jarnkrok lit the lamp 7:56 into the third period. Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals.

The Predators host the Winnipeg Jets at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Nashville. Washington hosts the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.