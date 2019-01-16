Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant attended a Stars game on Tuesday and announced the team's starting lineup. File photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took in a Stars game Tuesday night and provided motivation to the team.

Bryant, who wore a customized Stars jersey with his signature No. 88 stitched on it, announced Dallas' starting lineup in the locker room before a contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center.

The current New Orleans Saints wideout, who is currently on injured reserve, pumped up the Stars and told them "to be relentless."

The 30-year-old Bryant also watched from the bench during pregame warmups and interacted with fans when the action started.

Bryant, a native of Lufkin, Texas, played with the Cowboys for eight seasons before being released on April 13, 2018. He signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Nov. 7, 2018.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, was an All-Pro selection in 2014. He has 531 receptions, 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Stars fell 2-0 to the league-leading Lightning. Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Sergachev scored Tampa Bay's goals in the victory.

Dallas has a 23-20-4 record this season and stand as the Western Conference's No. 7 seed with 50 points. They host the Los Angeles Kings (18-25-4) on Thursday night.