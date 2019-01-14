Predators' Filip Forsberg goes between legs for insane goal

Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg takes the puck away from St. Louis Blues forward Alex Pietrangelo during the first period on December 27, 2017 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Forsberg scored a spectacular goal against the Hurricanes on Sunday. File photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg added to his growing collection of highlight-reel scores on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Forsberg went between the legs and chipped in a rebound over Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek 13:33 into the third period.

Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson started the sequence with a shifty stick move to get the puck deep into the offensive zone. Arvidsson dished the puck to Nashville captain Ryan Johansen, who fired a shot at Mrazek from the left circle.

Forsberg battled in the crease with Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk and grabbed the loose puck that deflected off Mrazek's pad. The forward quickly scooped up the rebound, shuffled the puck between his legs and buried a goal in the top right of the net.

Forsberg had two of the Predators' three goals against the Hurricanes in the 6-3 defeat.

The 24-year-old recently returned to the lineup after he missed the last 17 games due to a hand injury. Forsberg has four points in four contests since his return and leads Nashville with 18 goals this season. He also has eight assists and 26 points.

Nashville (27-16-4) dropped to second in the Central Division with the loss. The Winnipeg Jets (29-14-2) sit atop the division with 60 points.

The Predators host the Washington Capitals (27-12-5) on Tuesday night.