Rapper Snoop Dogg shows off commentary skills with Kings

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends an event held at the ArcLight Theater on March 29, 2016 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The rapper was a special guest for the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. File photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Kings welcomed iconic rapper and longtime hockey fan Snoop Dogg to the Staples Center on Saturday night.

The musician was a special guest for the Kings and entertained the crowd throughout the night when they hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Snoop performed for the crowd prior to the game and did the ceremonial puck drop at center ice with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Kings forward Anze Kopitar.

The hip hop icon also joined the Kings' broadcast booth and provided some of his famed commentary in the first period.

"Yeah, man, I like to give it up to the people," Snoop told the commentary team. "When people appreciate me I give it back to them. I'm a people person."

"Oh come on, nephew." - @SnoopDogg



Nothing will ever compare to Snoop Dogg doing play-by-play for the LA Kings on Hockey Night in LA. pic.twitter.com/SH527Vo2zr — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 13, 2019

Snoop, an NHL superfan, has been more involved in the hockey world in the past few years. Last season, he cut promos for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and did various videos about the history of the Stanley Cup.

RELATED Arizona Coyotes acquire Jordan Weal from Philadelphia Flyers

In 2017, Snoop was the unofficial host of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles and performed before the All-Star Skills Competition.

"Hockey 101 with Snoop Dogg, shoutout to the [NHL] Commissioner [Gary Bettman] for thinking about me and putting me in a position to try to help promote hockey and show people that hockey's a cool sport," the rapper added.

The world-renowned artist enjoys the NHL, but admits one thing he'd like to change.

"I wanna learn how to ice skate so I can play hockey," Snoop said. "That's the only problem I have. I don't know how to stand on that ice. That's what I wanna know."