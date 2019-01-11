Arizona Coyotes acquire Jordan Weal from Philadelphia Flyers

Former Philadelphia Flyers center Jordan Weal (C) celebrates his goal in the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 26, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Weal was traded to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes traded for Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal on Friday, the team announced in a statement.

The Coyotes sent over minor league defenseman Jacob Graves and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in the deal.

The 26-year-old Weal has nine points (three goals and six assists) in 28 contests with Philadelphia this year.

The Los Angeles Kings selected Weal in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has 19 goals and 23 assists in 124 career NHL games through four seasons with the Kings and Flyers.

Graves has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 32 games this season with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Arizona also placed center Brad Richardson on injured reserve Friday after he suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. He joins goalie Antti Raanta, defenseman Jason Demers, and forwards Michael Grabner, Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz on the injured list.

Richardson leads the Coyotes with 11 goals this season and ranks first in face-off win percentage (54.7). He's considered week-to-week.