Jan. 10 (UPI) -- An NHL expansion franchise isn't the only the only thing Seattle is getting.

League commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the city will also be hosting an All-Star Game and a draft at some point.

"'It doesn't mean we are going to wait seven years,'' Bettman said, during his first appearance in Seattle since the league awarded the city an expansion franchise last month. ''We're going to be bringing league events here. This is where we want to be.''

Bettman met with members of the new ownership group,local politicians and the first group of season-ticket holders. He also toured the Seattle Center, where the team will play home games.

The arena, formerly known as KeyArea, was received considerable upgrades. Seattle will also have a nearby practice facility that has yet to be built but will be ready in time for the first training camp.

''If you talk about in terms of kicking the tires, the tires are in great shape,'' Bettman said. ''We couldn't be more excited. When the board made the decision to come to Seattle, we knew it was the right decision, it would be a great decision and everything that has transpired has not only lived up to expectation but has exceeded our expectations.''

The Seattle franchise does not yet have a team name or colors.