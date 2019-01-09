Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (L) has 53 points this season and is on pace for his third straight point per game season. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele scored a sensational goal in Tuesday night's 7-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Scheifele did his best baseball impersonation with a quick swing that batted a puck in mid-air past Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer.

Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog attempted a pass into the slot but Jets winger Blake Wheeler intercepted the puck.

Scheifele anticipated the turnover and raced down the ice before the puck touched Wheeler's stick. The winger found Scheifele with a wide-open pass at the opposite blue line to set up the breakaway.

Grubauer made the save on Scheifele's first shot, but the center located the rebound in the air and buried the puck into the net late in the third period.

Scheifele had one goal and two assists in the Jets' victory. Wheeler had one score and three assists.

The 25-year-old Scheifele has 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) this season and is on pace for his third straight point per game season.

Wheeler has seven goals and 48 assists this year. He led the league in assists (68) last season.

Winnipeg's win pushed them into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference standings. The Jets are 27-13-2 this season and sit atop the competitive Central Division.