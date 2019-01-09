St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen makes a save during the second period on November 3 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen made a flashy toe save against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Allen faced a 2-on-1 opportunity and kicked out his left skate to knock away a shot from Stars forward Mattias Janmark.

Stars winger Blake Comeau tossed a long pass down the right boards to Janmark. Janmark dished the puck to Roope Hintz in the slot, who passed it back quickly around a sliding Blues defender.

Janmark took the puck and fired a hard shot, but Allen sprawled and made a terrific save with his toe

Dallas held on for a 3-1 victory against the Blues. Stars forward Tyler Seguin scored twice and had an assist. Defenseman John Klingberg had his sixth goal of the season after a power-play score against the Blues.

David Perron scored St. Louis' lone goal of the contest. Allen saved 14 of the 17 shots he faced (.824 save percent).

The Blues (17-20-4) sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with 38 points, only one point more than the Los Angeles Kings and their conference-worst 37 points.

St. Louis hosts the Montreal Canadiens (23-16-5) on Thursday night.