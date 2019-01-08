Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane scored his seventh goal in six games during a loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday in Chicago. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Kane gave a shoutout to his parents after ripping in a ridiculous backhander for a score during the Chicago Blackhawks' loss to the Calgary Flames.

Kane slipped in the tally with 3:26 remaining in the opening period of the 4-3 setback on Monday at the United Center in Chicago. The Blackhawks trailed 1-0 at the time.

Johnny Gaudreau lit the lamp for the Flames 3:24 into regulation before Kane tied it up. Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson collected the puck near center ice to start the sequence. He then slid a pass up to Artem Anisimov. The Blackhawks center then tapped off to Kane on the right flank.

The star winger brought in the puck and flew toward the Flames' goal. He was level with the goal when he decided to flip up a backhanded shot toward the net. The puck went toward the near post before it tapped Flames net-minder David Rittich on the shoulder and bounced into the net behind him.

"I just tried to make a play on it," Kane told reporters. "I took a look up and saw maybe I had a hole there and I just tried to get it there. It's always nice to see those go in."

Kane skated up to the glass behind the net and pointed out his parents after scoring.

The three-time All-Star and Stanley Cup winner now has seven goals in his last six games. He also has five assists during that stretch for Chicago.

"I was kinda celebrating right there with my dad," Kane said. "That was a cool moment. He travels a long way to see the games and comes to all of them so it's fun to see him get excited."

Kane assisted Alex DeBrincat's 20th goal of the season to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 edge in the second period. Sean Monahan tied the score for Calgary at the end of the bridge frame.

Gaudreau lit the lamp once more 54 seconds into the third period to give the Flames a 3-2 advantage. Garnet Hathaway increased the Calgary lead to two scores with 50 seconds remaining. Brandon Saad lit the lamp for Chicago on a power play with 29 seconds remaining in the loss.

RELATED Ottawa Senators goalie Anders Nilsson makes crazy glove save

The Blackhawks host the Nashville Predators at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Chicago. The Flames host the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.