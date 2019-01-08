Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz out for year with lower-body injury

Former Chicago Blackhawks and current Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz skates to the bench during a timeout against the St. Louis Blues in the first period on October 6 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz is out for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Arizona originally put Schmaltz on injured reserve on Jan. 4 and said he was considered week-to-week, but instead he will miss the rest of the year.

The Coyotes acquired Schmaltz in a trade on Nov. 25 with the Chicago Blackhawks. Arizona sent over Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini in the deal.

Schmaltz played in 17 games this season for Arizona and served as the team's top-line center for most of those contests prior to suffering his injury. His last appearance came on Dec. 30 against the Vegas Golden Knights. He scored five goals and notched nine assists during his time with the Coyotes.

The 22-year-old forward has tallied 105 points (34 goals and 71 assists) in 179 career NHL games. Schmaltz will become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Arizona has been impacted all season by injuries to key players. Forward Michael Grabner suffered an eye injury on Dec. 1 and is out indefinitely. Goalie Antti Raanta, defenseman Jason Demers and forward Christian Dvorak also have missed significant time.

The Coyotes have posted a record of 18-21-3 this season and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference (12th) with 39 points.

Arizona plays again on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks (20-21-4).