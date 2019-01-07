Preds' P.K. Subban sends encouraging video to boy dealing with racism

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban provided a terrific assist to a boy dealing with racism by sending him a video with a message of encouragement.

Reddit user hockey7676 posted the clip from Subban, who sent the message to the user's son via text message.

"My 13-year-old son has been dealing with a lot of racist taunts this year," hockey7676 posted. "He received a text message Saturday night from his favorite player P.K. Subban."

"Hey Ty, it's P.K. Subban here at the Nashville Predators," Subban said in the message, which he posted from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec Canada. "I heard a little bit about you and what you are going through. I can tell you this right now, that as long as you are still breathing in this world, you gotta believe in yourself and let nobody tell you what you can and can't do, especially if it's because of the color of your skin."

"In this world some things happen that we don't really understand. That's ok. We don't have to understand it. All we need to do is understand ourself, believe in ourself and keep trying and keep pushing forward."

"i just want to tell you, when you are playing hockey you play because you love the game and you want to play. Let nobody take that away from you."

"Alright Ty. Hopefully I meet you soon bud. Good luck."

Subban, 29, had two assists in the Predators' 4-1 triumph against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The three-time All-Star has three goals and 12 assists on the season. The Predators battle the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.