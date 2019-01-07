Former Vancouver Canucks and current Ottawa Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson eyes the puck in the first period against the St. Louis Blues on March 23, 2018 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Ottawa Senators goalie Anders Nilsson made a spectacular glove save against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators trailed the Hurricanes 5-4 with under nine minutes left in the third period when Nilsson flashed the leather on a tough, point-blank shot from Hurricanes forward Justin Williams.

Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki attempted a long pass to forward Mark Stone in the neutral zone, which deflected off the latter's skate.

Hurricanes center Greg McKegg grabbed the puck and dumped it into the offensive zone, which tipped Ottawa defenseman Dylan DeMelo's stick.

Williams grabbed the loose puck in the slot but was stonewalled by Nilsson on the forehand shot attempt.

Nilsson is a new addition to the Senators after the Vancouver Canucks traded him to Ottawa on Jan. 2. The Senators needed a goaltender with Craig Anderson (concussion) and Mike Condon (hip) still out.

The Canucks sent Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald in exchange for backup goalie Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The trade was announced prior to the Senators' game against Vancouver the same day, and Nilsson dressed as the backup to rookie Marcus Hogberg against his former team.

Nilsson has bounced around in his NHL career since entering the league as a third-round pick (62nd overall) of the New York Islanders in 2009. Along with the Canucks, Islanders and Senators, he has also played for the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers.