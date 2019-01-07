Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi nets no-look backhander

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko fights for the puck with Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi (R) in the first period at the Enterprise Center on December 5 in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Edmonton winger Jesse Puljujarvi netted a no-look backhander on Sunday as the Oilers picked up a 4-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won the faceoff in the attacking zone to set up the score. Puljujarvi received a pass from defenseman Darnell Nurse and the winger danced between Ducks defensemen Cam Fowler and Josh Manson.

While sandwiched by the Anaheim defense, Puljujarvi gathered the puck and buried the no-look backhand shot underneath the pads of Ducks goalie John Gibson.

The goal was the fourth of the season for Puljujarvi, and the first tally for the young forward in the last five games. He has two assists and six total points in 31 games played this year.

Puljujarvi was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Oilers. He saw action in 28 games during his rookie season with Edmonton, but struggled to find consistency at the professional level as he split time with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors (39 games).

Puljujarvi split time again with Bakersfield and the Oilers throughout the 2017-18 season. He played in 65 games and scored 12 goals while dishing eight assists with the Oilers last year.

Edmonton (20-19-3) is in the middle of the Pacific Division with 43 points this season, but currently sit at 11th place in the Western Conference.

The Oilers travel to San Jose (23-13-7) for a contest against the Sharks on Tuesday night.