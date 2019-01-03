Toronto's Mitch Marner scores fastest goal in Maple Leafs history

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Toronto forward Mitch Marner made history in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Marner scored seven seconds into the contest, becoming the fastest player to record a goal to start a game in the franchise's history.
Wild center Eric Staal battled for the game's opening faceoff and tried to work the puck to a defenseman. The puck slid into the Wild's defensive zone and Toronto winger Connor Brown deflected a pass off a defender's skate.
Marner grabbed the deflection and cut between three defenders and drained a back-handed shot past Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk.
Wasting no time, @Marner93 gets things going at the Next Gen Game with a backhand beauty.
The quick tally from Marner broke Hockey Hall of Famer Charlie Conacher's record of seven seconds back on Feb. 6, 1932. His goal beat Conacher's record by a few milliseconds.
Ted Kennedy scored eight seconds into a game on Oct. 24, 1953, which ranks third in team history. Tim Horton lit up the lamp 10 seconds into a contest on Feb. 4, 1965, the fourth-fastest goal in franchise history.
Marner added another goal 5:38 into the first period, giving him two goals in the first six minutes of the game.
The 21-year-old Marner was notably missing from this year's All-Star team, with most projecting him to be a lock for the annual game. He entered Thursday's game with 53 points this season, which ranked sixth in the NHL.
The Maple Leafs (26-12-2) take on the Vancouver Canucks (20-19-4) this Saturday.