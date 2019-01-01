Boston Bruins defeat Chicago Blackhawks in Winter Classic

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) looks for a pass against the Washington Capitals on October 3 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins (22-14-4) used a clutch goal from Sean Kuraly to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Tuesday in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame.

Kuraly's game-winning goal at the 9:40 mark in the third period pushed the Bruins to a 3-2 lead. Forward Brad Marchand added an empty netter with under a minute left in the contest to cap the victory.

"Yeah, it was fun," Kuraly told reporters after the win. "Obviously, a couple good plays by linemates there and forechecking hard. I think when we're forechecking like that, it's not fun to play against. Tonight, I was on the lucky side of that one."

Chicago (15-21-6) entered Tuesday's game having won five out of their last six, but took another loss in the Winter Classic. The Blackhawks remained winless in its NHL-leading fourth appearance in the Classic, and dropped to a league-worst 1-5 record in NHL outdoor games.

Brendan Perlini got the Blackhawks on the board first in the opening period. David Kampf placed a perfect pass to a wide-open Perlini in the slot for his third goal in the last eight contests.

David Pastrnak responded with his 24th goal this season to tie the game at 1-1. His power-play tally came at the 12:38 mark in the first period when he slid the puck past Blackhawks goaltender Cam Ward.

"It was unbelievable, I really enjoyed it," Pastrnak said about the atmosphere. "It was just so nice and I was so excited all day. It transferred to the game and it was just so exciting and it's been positive all day."

Dominik Kahun gave Chicago the lead right back with his fifth score of the year. He redirected a shot from defenseman Erik Gustafsson that beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask.

Patrice Bergeron continued Boston's strong power play with another man-advantage goal to equalize the score late in the second period. The Bruins were 2-for-5 on the power play and killed off all four of the Blackhawks' man advantages.

Rask made 36 saves in the contest, while Ward blocked 32 shots.

Kuraly's last goal and Marchand's empty netter sealed the 4-2 victory and the Bruins' second win in three Winter Classic appearances.

The Bruins open a four-game homestand beginning on Thursday night with a matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Blackhawks travel for a game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.