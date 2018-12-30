Trending Stories

Orange Bowl: Alabama holds off Oklahoma for another shot at title
Amanda Nunes knocks out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds
Celtics' Kyrie Irving gives wad of cash to homeless man
Arizona Bowl: Nevada rallies past Arkansas State in OT
Cotton Bowl: Lawrence, Clemson pick apart Notre Dame

Photo Gallery

 
Winning moments of 2018

Latest News

American doctor exposed to Ebola transferred to U.S. to be monitored
Lindsey Graham: Trump 'slowing down' withdrawal of troops from Syria
Lion shot and killed after killing employee at North Carolina zoo
PG&E could face murder charges for role in California wildfires
Lindsey Graham: Border compromise 'might save the day in the Senate'
 
Back to Article
/