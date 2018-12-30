Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jesper Bratt probably needs some ice after taking a huge hit from Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

The winger took the check during the second period of the New Jersey Devils' 2-0 win against the Hurricanes on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The game was scoreless with about 9:30 remaining in the period when the two players collided.

Bratt was skating in front of the Hurricanes' net with his head down during the sequence. Hamilton came curling in front of the goal and put his shoulder down, slamming into the winger and sending him crashing to the ice.

Pavel Zacha went on to light the lamp for the Devils' first score with 26 seconds remaining in the second frame. Zacha later earned an assist on Andy Greene's third period score in the victory.

Hamilton had two hits during his 20:27 on the ice.

The Hurricanes face the Philadelphia Flyers at 6 p.m. on Monday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The Devils battle the Vancouver Canucks at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Prudential Center.