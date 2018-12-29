Trending Stories

Celtics' Kyrie Irving gives wad of cash to homeless man
Antonio Brown alters jerseys to show Cleveland Browns fandom
DeSean Jackson wants to leave Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater to replace Drew Brees
Reds fan shotguns Skyline Chili because of Homer Bailey trade

Winning moments of 2018

EPA proposes rule change on mercury emissions
Liverpool guts Gunners behind Firmino's 2 goals in 90 seconds
Egyptian forces kill 40 terrorists in raids
Trump orders freeze on non-military federal worker pay
Wolves beat Spurs despite Harry Kane wonder goal
 
