Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will miss at least four weeks due to a shoulder injury.

The Maple Leafs announced the injury update on Monday. Matthews, 21, took a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Winnipeg Jets defenseman Jake Trouba on Saturday. He leads the team with 10 goals and 16 points on the season.

He will be placed on injured reserve on Monday. Matthews was the No. 1 overall pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has 84 goals and 64 assists in 155 career NHL appearances.

The Maple Leafs host the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. on Monday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.