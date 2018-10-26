Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) had a goal and an assist in a 9-1 win against the Flames on Thursday in Calgary. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- NHL superstar Sidney Crosby made a backhand goal from what appeared to be an impossible angle in the Pittsburgh Penguins' win against the Calgary Flames.

The score came 4:23 into the Penguins' 9-1 thrashing of the Flames on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Center Derick Brassard fired a pass to defenseman Kris Letang on the play. Letang darted down the middle of the ice before slipping the puck over to Crosby on the right flank. Crosby brought in the puck before going around a defender. He put the puck on his backhand and was parallel with the goal.

Crosby then shot the puck, slipping it behind Flames keeper Mike Smith and roofing it into left side of the net to light the lamp.

"I saw some space there," Crosby told reporters. "I got some help, I think it ramped up their defenseman's stick so just trying to get to the net and get it short side and I got a fortunate bounce there."

The Penguins star picked up an assist on the Penguins' next score, netted by Patric Hornqvist about 10 minutes later. Bryan Rust made the score 3-0 Penguins with a score in the final minute of the first frame.

Phil Kessel scored twice in the second period. Hornqvist also scored his second goal in the bridge frame. Jack Johnson added a final tally in the second period to give Pittsburgh a 7-0 advantage down the stretch.

Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen lit the lamp for Pittsburgh in the third period. James Neal scored the Flames' only goal with two minutes remaining in the affair.

The Penguins face the Canucks at 10 p.m. on Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.