Columbus Blue Jackets winger Anthony Duclair poses for his official headshot for the 2018-19 season on September 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Anthony Duclair somehow managed to score against the Philadelphia Flyers despite falling and rolling around on the ice.

The score came in the first period of the Blue Jackets' 6-3 victory against the Flyers on Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Flyers center Travis Konecny began the scoring, slipping a shot past Sergei Bobrovsky 10:06 into the game.

Duclair's score came at the 17:53 mark.

He skated down the ice from the right side before being pursued by the Flyers defense. Duclair attempted to stop his momentum and take the puck to his left, but he fell to the ground and reached back for the puck. He somehow managed to maintain control of the puck after falling on his stomach. He slapped it around defenders' sticks before getting it back to his backhand to the left of the goal. Duclair finished the hectic sequence by slapping a shot and beating Flyers keeper Calvin Pickard stick side.

"You know how it is with a coach, you are looking for a little bit of being simple also but I certainly need to step out of the way and let him play because he certainly has the skills to do it," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told reporters.

Sean Couturier put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at the end of the period, but the Blue Jackets stormed back in the second period. Cam Atkinson scored twice in the opening five minutes of the frame before Nick Foligno added the Blue Jackets' next score for a 4-2 advantage.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the Flyers 1:07 into the final frame. Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano added two more scores for the Blue Jackets down the stretch.

The Blue Jackets battle the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Columbus.