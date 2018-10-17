New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) and Dallas Stars winger Jamie Benn were each given five minute major penalties for their roles in a scuffle on Tuesday in Newark, N.J. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Dallas Stars veteran Jamie Benn and New Jersey Devils winger Miles Wood channeled old-school hockey with a third period melee.

The tango occurred with 17:38 remaining in the Devils' 3-0 win on Tuesday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Wood and Benn exchanged words before a face-off. The wingers stood to the side of the puck drop before the referee put it on the ice.

But Benn and Wood were in no hurry to chase the puck. The two players pulled each other out to center ice and exchanged a series of haymakers. Wood looked like he had the upper hand at the start of the fight, before Benn starting getting in some vicious shots to Wood's head. Wood then took over, taking Benn down to the ice. Both men eventually fell to the ice during the scuffle, before being sent to the penalty box.

Both players were given five-minute major penalties. Benn was voted as the winner of the scuffle, according to HockeyFights.com.

"I was just trying to get the guys going," Benn told reporters. "It's as simple as that."

Kyle Palmieri, Blake Coleman and Jean-Sebastien Dea scored in the victory. The Devils host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Newark. The Stars host the Minnesota Wild at 8 p.m. on Friday in Dallas.