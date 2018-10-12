Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) looks for a pass during the game between the Bruins and Washington Capitals on October 3 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- David Pastrnak upstaged a Connor McDavid goal with some series stick work during a Boston Bruins win against the Edmonton Oilers.

The winger wowed the crowd during a power play in the first period of the 4-1 win on Thursday at TD Garden in Boston.

McDavid lit the lamp for the first score of the game, out-skating the entire Bruins defense, before slipping shot past net minder Jaroslav Halak 3:43 minutes into the bout.

Pastrnak tied it up about six minutes later. Matt Grzelcyk collected a loose puck along the boards on the left flank before spotting the winger. Pastrnak knocked the puck down with his glove before skating between the circles on the Oilers' half. He kept the puck to his left before pulling it in front of Oilers defender Matt Benning and slipping it between his own legs. Benning fell out of the play as Pastrnak tapped the puck from side-to-side before slipping it past Cam Talbot and lighting the lamp.

"It was good," Pastrnak told reporters. "I've been able to get in the middle after a broken play ... I figured I'd try it."

Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 edge at the 14:37 mark in the opening period. Joakim Nordstrom padded the lead with another goal at the 15:13 mark. Neither team netted a score in the second period. Patrice Bergeron knocked in the Bruins' final tally with 45 seconds remaining.

The Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Boston. The Oilers battle the New York Rangers at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.