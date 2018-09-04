Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler passes the puck against the St. Louis Blues at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Winnipeg Jets have signed captain Blake Wheeler to a five-year contract extension.

Winnipeg announced the deal on Tuesday. Wheeler, 32, was the No. 5 overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft. He joined the Jets in 2011.

Wheeler had a league-high 68 assists to go along with 23 scores for a career-high 91 points last season for the Jets. He was also voted to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

His new contract has an average annual value of $8.25 million. The total value of the extension is $41.25 million. Wheeler will get a $6 million signing bonus and a $6 million salary in 2019. He will earn $6.5 million in 2020, $10 million in 2021, $6.5 million in 2022 and $8.25 million in 2023, according to NHL Network.

The extension also includes a no-movement clause and a modified no-trade clause.

Wheeler ranked No. 5 in postseason scoring with 21 points, including three goals and 18 assists. He helped the Jets reach the Western Conference final for the first time in franchise history.