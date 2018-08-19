Alex Ovechkin welcomes newborn son 'Ovechkin Jr.'

Washington Capitals team captain and forward Alex Ovechkin celebrates during the Capitals victory parade on June 12 in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Alex Ovechkin and his wife Natasiya welcomed newborn son Sergei Aleksandrovich Ovechkin to the world this weekend in Florida.

The Stanley Cup champion posted a photo of his first child Saturday on his Instagram account.

"Thank you my girl for the most beautiful day in my life," he wrote for the caption of the photo, which featured his son's tiny foot.

Natasiya posted the same photo on her account. She used the hashtag "Ovechkin Jr." along with writing "welcome to this world our baby."

The photos had more than 350,000 likes and thousands of well-wishing comments as of Sunday afternoon.

Ovechkin, 32, led the league with 49 goals and 355 shots this season in 82 games. He won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the top goal scorer and the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The 11-time All-Star and three-time Hart Trophy winner is making $10 million annually through the 2020-21 season with the Capitals after helping the franchise win its first Stanley Cup in its 44-year history.

Ovechkin turns 33-years-old on September 17. He married Natasiya in 2016.