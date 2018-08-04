Vegas Golden Knights sign William Karlsson to one-year deal

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates up from behind on Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71). File photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights were able to avoid arbitration with William Karlsson by signing him to a one-year contract.

Sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Sportsnet that Karlsson will make $5.25 million in 2018.

Karlsson, 25, played in 82 games last year and had a league-best 49 plus/minus. He scored 43 goals and had 35 assists for the Gold Knights, helping the team advance to the Stanley Cup finals in its inaugural season.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Swede was a second round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He had stops with the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets before landing with the Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft in June of 2017. Karlsson was the 2017-18 Lady Bing Memorial Trophy winner.

He also scored seven goals and had eight assists during the Golden Knights' postseason run.

"Obviously it's tough to lose the final," Karlsson told reporters in June. "But looking back at it, it has been a crazy ride. Who would have thought before the season we would go to the final?"

Karlsson and the Golden Knights were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing on Saturday morning in Toronto before the deal was agreed to. He made $1 million last season and led the nights in points.