Anaheim Ducks ink goalie John Gibson to 8-year pact

Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) follows the action during the second period of the Ducks 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on December 23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender John Gibson to an eight-year contract extension.

Anaheim announced the pact on Saturday. Sources told The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times that the deal includes an annual average value of $6.4 million, with a total value of $51.2 million.

Gibson, 25, was a second round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He is entering his sixth season for the Ducks. Last season, Gibson had a .926 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 appearances for Anaheim.

Gibson won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2015-16 for allowing the fewest goals against.

"I'm excited to be a part of this organization for the long term," Gibson said, according to the team website.

"Staying with the Ducks was always my preference, and I couldn't be happier. Living in the Orange County community with the great support of our fans, I can't think of a better place to play. It's great to be a part of the future of this team moving forward and hopefully bring a Stanley Cup back to Anaheim."

Gibson has the highest save percentage among goalies to appear in at least 150 games since 1955-56. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Ducks in 2015.

RELATED Former NHL G Ray Emery dead at 35

"I believe in John Gibson, as does everyone in the organization," executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray said. "This is obviously a major commitment by the club, but one we feel strongly about. John is equally committed to being a Duck. He is only now entering the prime of his career, and we are all confident his best is yet to come."