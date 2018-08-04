Anaheim Ducks ink goalie John Gibson to 8-year pact

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender John Gibson to an eight-year contract extension.
Anaheim announced the pact on Saturday. Sources told The Athletic and the Los Angeles Times that the deal includes an annual average value of $6.4 million, with a total value of $51.2 million.
Gibson, 25, was a second round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He is entering his sixth season for the Ducks. Last season, Gibson had a .926 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 appearances for Anaheim.
Gibson won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2015-16 for allowing the fewest goals against.
"I'm excited to be a part of this organization for the long term," Gibson said, according to the team website.
"Staying with the Ducks was always my preference, and I couldn't be happier. Living in the Orange County community with the great support of our fans, I can't think of a better place to play. It's great to be a part of the future of this team moving forward and hopefully bring a Stanley Cup back to Anaheim."
Gibson has the highest save percentage among goalies to appear in at least 150 games since 1955-56. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Ducks in 2015.
"I believe in John Gibson, as does everyone in the organization," executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray said. "This is obviously a major commitment by the club, but one we feel strongly about. John is equally committed to being a Duck. He is only now entering the prime of his career, and we are all confident his best is yet to come."