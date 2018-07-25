Jarome Iginla retiring after 20 NHL seasons

July 25 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Jarome Iginla is retiring from the National Hockey League at 41 years old.

The Calgary Flames will host Iginla's retirement ceremony at a news conference on July 30 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Chrysler Club. Iginla entered the NFL as the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft. He played his first 15 full seasons for the Flames, before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2012 season. He also suited up for the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.

The four-time All-Star led the league in game-winning goals during the 2003-04 season. He also led the league in goals scored during that season adn the 2001-02 campaign.

Iginla had 14 goals and 13 assists in 80 games during his final season for the Avalanche and Kings during the 2016-17 campaign. He tallied 525 goals, 570 assists and 1,095 points in 1,219 games for the Flames. He was also the 18th captain in Flames franchise history. He is also the franchise leader in games played, goals, points, even strength goals, power play goals and game-winning goals.

His last competitive game came on April 3, 2017 with the Kings. He recently had hip surgery.

"I don't sit here now and think: 'Man, it flew by. I wish I'd enjoyed it more.' When I started, you have a dream about making in the NHL, how good it's going to be and what it's like," Iginla told the Flames website. "I enjoyed it while it was happening."

"I remember pulling into New York for the first time on a Sunday. For whatever reason I love big-city skylines. I've always been fascinated by them. And New York, so busy, was so amazing. The first time in all the different buildings. Being with the guys ..."

"I can honestly say it was all better than I could've hoped for. "

Iginla was also the winner of the 2003-04 King Clancy Memorial Award, the 2001-02 Ted Lindsay Award and the 2001-02 Art Ross Trophy. He is a two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner.