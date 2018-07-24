Predators' Austin Watson pleads no contest to domestic violence charge

July 24 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators winger Austin Watson pleaded no contest to a domestic assault charge on Tuesday and will spend three months on probation.

The charge was related to an incident that occurred in June at a gas station with his girlfriend, according to the Nashville Tennessean and ESPN. Watson admitted to pushing his girlfriend, according to an affidavit. A citizen flagged down a nearby officer after witnessing the altercation, according to police. An officer also noticed red marks on her chest.

He was released on $4,500 bond following his arrest on June 16.

Watson faces up to a year in jail if he violates the terms of the probation. He must also complete 26 weeks of a batterer intervention course.

The prosecutor said that the vicim asked for the case to be dismissed, but the state felt they could still prosecute due to other witnesses, according to the Tennessean.

"Austin is very appreciative of the support he has received from his fans, from his family, from his teammates," Watson's attorney Mark L. Puryear III told reporters. "He's looking forward to getting back on with his life, he and (his girlfriend) are looking forward to getting back together with their daughter."

The 26-year-old winger was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He has played his entire career in the Predators' organization. Watson had 14 goals and five assists in 76 games last season.

He signed a three-year, $3.3 million contract in July of 2017. The Predators are aware of Watson's arrest.

"We are aware of the incident involving Austin Watson on Saturday night," the Predators said in a statement on June 20. "We are still gathering facts and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time, but this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement. The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women."