Former NHL G Ray Emery dead at 35

By Alex Butler  |  July 16, 2018 at 9:32 AM
July 16 (UPI) -- Former NHL goalie Ray Emery died this weekend after drowning during a swim in Hamilton, Ontario.

He was 35-years-old.

Hamilton Police recovered the body at 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. Emery was reported missing at about 6 a.m. in Hamilton Harbour. The Hamilton Police requested assistance from the Niagara Regional Police Service dive unit in the search effort near the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club.

"Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water," police Inspector Marty Schulenberg told reporters.

"We responded just after 6 a.m., assisted by Hamilton Fire and EMS. Unfortunately, we were not able to locate him."

Emery played 11 NHL seasons for the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks.

"The NHLPA's players and staff send our heartfelt condolences to Ray Emery's family and friends, following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier today. Ray will be missed by his many friends within the hockey community," the NHL Players' Association posted on social media.

He won the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2012-13, an award given to the goaltender who tallies the fewest goals against.

"Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend," NHL star Claude Giroux tweeted. "Rest in peace Razor. I'll miss you man."

Emery's cause of death will be confirmed after an examination. The Blackhawks, Ducks, Flyers and Senators all issued statements on Emery's passing.

