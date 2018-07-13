Golden Knights lock up Fleury with $21M extension

July 13 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have agreed to a contract extension with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas announced the three-year, $21 million contract on Friday afternoon. Fleury, 33, will receive an average of $7 million, starting in the 2019-20 season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, before singing the deal. Fleury originally joined the Golden Knights in 2014 on a four-year, $23 million contract.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft played the first 13 seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He won three Stanley Cups during that tenure and is a three-time All-Star. Fleury led the NHL with 10 shutouts in 2014. This season, he had a career-best .927 save percentage and allowed 2.24 goals per game.

He also posted 29 wins, 13 losses and four ties plus overtime shootout losses.

"Hey Knights fans, while we are here, I got some news this morning," Fleury said in a Twitter video. "I guess you guys will be stuck for me for a little longer. I just signed a three-year extension. I'm really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization and my teammates. And I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to keep playing in front of you guys for another couple years."

Fleury went 13-7, with a 2.24 goals against average and .927 save percentage in 20 Stanley Cup playoff games this postseason.