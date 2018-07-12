Connor Hellebuyck: Jets lock up goalie with $37M contract

July 12 (UPI) -- The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms on a six-year, $37 million contract with goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg announced the deal on Thursday morning. Hellebuyck, 25, led the league with 44 wins and 3,966 minutes played between the pipes. He also had a league-best 14 goalie point shares and 67 games played. The fifth-round pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft was a finalist for the 2017-18 Vezina Trophy, an award given to the NHL's best goaltender.

"This is exciting for many reasons but mainly because I love it here and I want to be part of this team. I really believe this team has what it takes," Hellebuyck told reporters.

"My agent has been doing a phenomenal job going back and forth. I have just been focussing on myself, making sure I'm training the right way, enjoying the summer and getting my mind right for next year."

Hellebuyck is entering his fourth NHL season. His contract has an average annual value of $6.167 million.

The Commerce, Mich., product has an 83-41-14 record with 12 shutouts and a .917 save percentage in 149 career NHL appearances. He posted a 9-8 mark with two shutouts in a .922 save percentage during the Stanley Cup playoffs, helping the Jets advance to the Western Conference finals.