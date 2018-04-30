Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. honored at Predators game

April 30 (UPI) -- James Shaw Jr., the man who stopped the Waffle House shooter, was honored during the Nashville Predators' Game 2 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 29-year-old wrestled a gun away from Travis Reinking inside the restaurant on April 22 in Antioch, Tenn. Reinking is accused of killing four people and wounded two others before fleeing. He was captured the next day.

The Waffle House is about 15 miles from Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators beat the Jets 5-4 in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series Sunday in Nashville.

Shaw met with Predators coach Peter Laviolette before the game and was given a personalized Predators sweater. He was also given a standing ovation midway through the first period of the Predators' victory in the Western Conference clash.

Shaw joined fans before the game in smashing a jet -- with Winnipeg Jets painted on it -- with a hammer. He wore a shirt reading "Spread Love" in Waffle House script while smashing the plane. He sported his new jersey -- with the same number as Mike Fisher -- during the game. The Predators also recognized some paramedics who were the first responders to the shooting.

The Waffle House hero created a fundraiser on GoFundMe for the victims of the shooting. So far, it has raised more than $200,000. The campaign began with a $15,000 goal.

Reinking is being held on criminal homicide charges on $2 million bond.

Head Coach Peter Laviolette meets local Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. before tonight’s game. Shaw will be honored in-game. #Preds | #WPGvsNSH pic.twitter.com/k9D4NJ5Yfp — p-Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 29, 2018

The Predators face the Jets in Game 3 on Tuesday in Winnipeg, Manitoba.