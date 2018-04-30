Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nashville Predators tie series with Winnipeg Jets

April 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Fiala won Game 2 of the Nashville Predators' Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Winnipeg Jets by scoring 5:37 into double overtime.

The Predators tied the Western Conference series at 1-1 Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Ryan Johansen got the scoring started for Nashville, beating Connor Hellebuyck glove side just 27 seconds into the game.

Winnipeg fought back for a 2-1 lead in the period after getting scores from Dustin Byfuglien and Mark Scheifele.

But P.K. Subban tied the game 5:04 into the second period. The Predators were on a power play when Filip Forsberg found Subban skating past the blue line. Subban blasted a shot through traffic to make the score 2-2.

Viktor Arvidsson gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at the end of the period, beating Hellebuyck glove side after skating off the boards to the keeper's left.

Brandon Tanev and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets in the third period, while Johansen added another for the Preds in the final period, sending the game to overtime.

The Western Conference squads couldn't score in the first period of extra time. Fiala got his goal after Craig Smith sent him a pass right in front of the net. Fiala inched closer to the net, before switching the puck to Hellebuyck's glove side and finishing with a backhanded shot.

Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne had 46 saves in the win.

"Huge game for us to tie it up and 1-1 is very big for us," Fiala told reporters.

Talk about clutch!



The Predators face the Jets in Game 3 at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.