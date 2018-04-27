NHL playoffs: Golden Knights dominate Sharks, remain undefeated in postseason

April 27 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights remain undefeated in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs after a 7-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas pulled off the lopsided win Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights forecasted the evening storm with four goals in the first period of the Western Conference clash. Vegas is now 5-0 in the Stanley Cup playoffs during its inaugural NHL season and is the only undefeated team remaining this postseason.

"We played a full 60 minutes and that's what you want from your team in the playoffs," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant told reporters.

Center Cody Eakin lit the lamp first on Thursday. No. 21 stood to the right of the goal as David Perron found Brayden McNabb. The Vegas defender launched a shot toward the goal and Eakin got a stick on it, deflecting the puck past keeper Martin Jones.

Vegas waited just 26 seconds to net its second score.

Alex Tuch took control of the puck and skated past center ice, slipping between three Sharks defenders. He then left the puck behind for Erik Haula, who ripped a shot past Jones to the far side. Vegas capitalized off another Sharks turnover for its third score.

Jonathan Marchessault took control of the puck at center ice. He fed a pass to Reilly Smith, who quickly gave it back. Marchessault then smacked wrist shot, beating Jones to the short side.

Williams Karlsson and Tuch teamed up for Vegas' final score of the first frame. Karlsson threaded a pass to Tuch at the blue line, before Tuch dove in between four defenders. He skated toward Jones before beating him with a wrist shot to keeper's right at 11:43.

Shea Theodore made the score 5-0 Golden Knights when he beat Jones after getting a nice pass from Smith directly in front of the Sharks' net.

Jones was pulled in the second period in favor of Aaron Dell, but he didn't fare much better against the Golden Knights.

Packin' some heat on the power play, @Colin6Miller grabs his first career #StanleyCup Playoff goal to extend the lead. pic.twitter.com/z4AfWj64f5 — NHL (@NHL) April 27, 2018

Colin Miller put in the first goal of the third period 4:32 minutes into the frame. James Neal got the final score at 8:09, beating Dell with a wrap around power move to his stick side.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 33 saves in the shutout for Vegas. The Sharks and Golden Knights resume the series at 7 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.

"They are a good team," Smith said. "They play pretty tight. I'm sure they'll come out with a better effort next game."