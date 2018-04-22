Matt Calvert: Blue Jackets winger scores on horrible breakaway

April 22 (UPI) -- Columbus Blue Jackets winger Matt Calvert botched a breakaway, but still scored, in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Calvert's folly came in the second period of the Stanley Cup playoffs setback Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Blue Jackets trailed 2-1 when Calvert took control of the puck after a Capitals turnover. He flew down the ice, with only the keeper to beat. Calvert attempted a shot from his left, but completely missed the puck.

He then turned around and finished from the other side, before taking out the goal by slamming into the post near Capitals keeper Braden Holtby.

Calvert also scored the first goal of the game, beating Holtby at 10:08 in the first period. Nicklas Backstrom evened it up for the Captials three minutes later. Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Capitals the lead 3:21 seconds into the second frame, before Calvert tied it up.

Might be the most creative quick fix we've seen on a breakaway. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lWTUrYONMD — NHL (@NHL) April 21, 2018

T.J. Oshie netted the go-ahead score for Washington at the end of the period.

The Blue Jackets forced overtime by getting a goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand 2:30 seconds into the final frame.

Backstrom won Game 5 of the first round Eastern Conference playoff series by netting a goal in overtime, beating Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Capitals now hold a 3-2 lead in the series. Puck drops fro Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

"We played well," Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella told reporters. "It doesn't matter if I thought we deserved it. We lost so we get ready for our next game."