Avalanche radio commentator delivers call of all calls vs. Predators

April 21 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche radio broadcaster Marc Moser delivered a very entertaining call for the final goal of Game 5 in the team's Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Nashville Predators.

The Avalanche trailed 1-0 after a score from Predators center Nick Bonino at 10:18 in the third period. Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog tied the game five minutes later.

Then the Avalance gained control of the puck in transition with about 1:30 remaining. Tyson Barrie passed up to J.T. Compher, starting a two-on-one break for the Avs.

Compher fired a shot toward the Predators' net, but the attempt was blocked by Pekka Rinne. The deflected puck went back out to forward Sven Andrighetto, who buried the go-ahead score past Rinne. That really fired up Moser.

"Sven Andrighetto. I can't believe it," Moser said. "This has gotta be one of the gutsiest clubs in the National Hockey League. Pure guts. They've got nothing but guts. Every guy with three big old cow hearts, two pancreases and five stomachs. Guts all over the place. I can't believe it. The Avs have taken a 2-1 lead and Bridgestone Arena is stunned."

The Avalanche and Predators faceoff in Game 6 of the first round series at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. Nashville owns a 3-2 lead in the series.

If Marc Moser could eat only one food for the rest of his life...#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/LmopcuyYjK — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 29, 2017

Moser is in his tenth season in the radio booth for the franchise. His favorite band is Van Halen.