Home / Sports News / NHL

Avalanche radio commentator delivers call of all calls vs. Predators

By Alex Butler  |  April 21, 2018 at 4:23 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 21 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche radio broadcaster Marc Moser delivered a very entertaining call for the final goal of Game 5 in the team's Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Nashville Predators.

The Avalanche trailed 1-0 after a score from Predators center Nick Bonino at 10:18 in the third period. Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog tied the game five minutes later.

Then the Avalance gained control of the puck in transition with about 1:30 remaining. Tyson Barrie passed up to J.T. Compher, starting a two-on-one break for the Avs.

Compher fired a shot toward the Predators' net, but the attempt was blocked by Pekka Rinne. The deflected puck went back out to forward Sven Andrighetto, who buried the go-ahead score past Rinne. That really fired up Moser.

"Sven Andrighetto. I can't believe it," Moser said. "This has gotta be one of the gutsiest clubs in the National Hockey League. Pure guts. They've got nothing but guts. Every guy with three big old cow hearts, two pancreases and five stomachs. Guts all over the place. I can't believe it. The Avs have taken a 2-1 lead and Bridgestone Arena is stunned."

The Avalanche and Predators faceoff in Game 6 of the first round series at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. Nashville owns a 3-2 lead in the series.

Moser is in his tenth season in the radio booth for the franchise. His favorite band is Van Halen.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Pekka Rinne
Trending Stories
Connor Williams overcame bullying to become top NFL Draft prospect Connor Williams overcame bullying to become top NFL Draft prospect
Dez Bryant works out with New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Dez Bryant works out with New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr., Shawn Mendes trade jabs in rap battle Odell Beckham Jr., Shawn Mendes trade jabs in rap battle
Giannis Antetokounmpo puts Aron Baynes on poster with dunk Giannis Antetokounmpo puts Aron Baynes on poster with dunk
Justise Winslow: Heat forward fined for stepping on Joel Embiid's mask Justise Winslow: Heat forward fined for stepping on Joel Embiid's mask