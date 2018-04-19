Preds' Forsberg goes underneath defenders stick for slick score

April 19 (UPI) -- Filip Forsberg continues to put on a show in the Stanley Cup playoffs. His latest score involved slipping the puck between a defender and his stick.

The Nashville Predators left wing used his dominant dangles for his team's first score in a 3-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo. Nashville leads the first-round playoff series 3-1.

Forsberg's phenomenal effort came with about 4:30 remaining in the first period. He took control of the puck at the Predators' blue line. He skated toward the boards on the left flank before drawing the attention of Avalanche defender Duncan Siemens.

Forsberg noticed that Siemens was standing flatfooted, so he decided to accelerate. He went to Siemens' right. Siemens then put his body into the left wing. But Forsberg knocked the puck to his right, between Siemens' stick and his body.

He then used his low leverage to get his body around the defender. Forsberg got his stick to Siemens' right hip and regained control of the puck. He then hit a wrist shot past Avalanche keeper Jonathan Bernier.

"It was kinda similar to the Tampa goal I scored a couple of weeks ago," Forsberg told reporters. "Good speed. I kinda beat the guy wide."

The score gave the Predators a 1-0 lead until the 7:18 mark in the second frame. Forsberg and Mattias Ekholm assisted Colton Sissions for another Predators score before Austin Watson assisted Craig Smith at the 11:49 mark in the second frame. The Predators held a 3-0 lead after two periods.

Gabriel Landeskog and Alexander Kerfoot added third period scores for the Avalanche, but Pekka Rinne would not allow the tying score between the Preds' pipes.

The Predators have a chance to win the series in Game 5. Puck drops for that game at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.