Penguins' Crosby scores goal while going completely unnoticed by keeper

April 19 (UPI) -- Three-time Stanley Cup winner Sidney Crosby somehow went unnoticed during a score in the Pittsburgh Penguins' win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Michel Neuvirth's lapse in judgement occurred in the second period of the Penguins' 5-0 trashing of the Flyers Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Penguins already had a 3-0 lead before Crosby beat the Flyers' net-minder at 10:56 in the second frame. Crosby gained control of the Puck behind the Flyers net.

But Neuvirth was still busy looking to his right, waiting for the puck to come back into his peripheral vision.

Do you want to relive last night's win? Of course you do!



Take a look at these highlights 👀 pic.twitter.com/KPWhXwRyjU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 19, 2018

Crosby slyly carried the puck with his stick and slipped it right by Neuvirth's left skate. The goalkeeper didn't look to his left until the puck was already int he back of the net.

The Penguins got their first goal from Evgeni Malkin at 4:33 in the first period. Phil Kessel added another off of a Malkin asset 10 minutes later. Kris Letang scored the first goal of the second frame, before Crosby's prowling attack about three minutes later.

Riley Sheahan added the final tally of the game at 15:46 in the final period.

A bad time to lose track of the puck: When the opposing team has it.



A really bad time to lose track of the puck: When Sidney Crosby has it. pic.twitter.com/ZKkCKpMp7i — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 19, 2018

Crosby now has 173 career points in the playoffs, the most in Penguins history. He passed franchise legend Mario Lemieux with Wednesday's score.

"Like I said before, a lot of his records aren't going to be touched," Crosby told reporters. "The fact that I can be close to [Lemieux] and around that one ... like I said, I've been fortunate enough to play in a number of playoff games, which helps a lot. It's nice to be a part of that."

Pittsburgh holds a 3-1 lead in the first round Eastern Conference series. The puck drops for Game 5 at 7 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.