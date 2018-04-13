Predators' Forserg nutmegs himself and defender with crazy goal

April 13 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg scored a double-nutmeg goal in Game 1 of a Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Predators hosted the 5-2 victory Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Avalanche defender Nikita Zadorov netted the first score of the game, hitting a shot over the left shoulder of Predators net minder Pekka Rinne at 13:24 in the first period.

Austin Watson tied the game for Nashville at the start of the second period, beating Jonathan Bernier on a narrow angle, netting a top-shelf score. But the Avalanche took another lead at 15:11 in the period, getting a score from center Carl Soderberg.

Craig Smith tied the score at 2-2 at 11:10 in the second period, after the Predators stole the puck from the Avalanche defense.

Rinne was a brick wall, rejecting the Avalanche attack, until he could get some more help on the offensive end.

Forsberg then scored his first goal off of a deflection at 13:52 in the third period, putting Nashville ahead 3-2.

Then Forsberg pulled some tricks out of his bag. The 23-year-old Swede took control of the puck from the Predators' defensive end. He skated down the center of the ice, going straight at the Avalanche net. He eventually came up on a defender.

Instead of passing it off, Forsberg took the puck to his right side and scooped it behind his body, sending it forward between his legs. He gained control again and tapped it between the legs of Avalanche defender Samuel Girard. He used his next touch to rip a shot past Bernier with 7:50 remaining.

Forsberg told reporters that he planned the move.

"Just one of those that comes up, I guess, when you're skating, and it worked," he said.

Colton Sissons made the final goal for Nashville in the Game 1 victory. Game 2 of the Western Conference series is at 3 p.m. Saturday in Nashville.