Bruins' Marchand kisses Maple Leafs' Komarov for second time this season

April 12 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand kissed Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov on Thursday, but it wasn't the first time this season.

Back in November, Marchand and Komarov got tangled up in a scuffle. Right before they were separated, Marchand planted a kiss on Komarov's cheek.

"I told [Marchand] I have a wife and a baby so I can't do it right now," Komarov told reporters after that game. "I kind of liked it."

Well on Thursday, Marchand went back for more. He made his move in the first period. Komarov and Marchand were exchanging pushes near the puck. Komarov finally got separation and pushed away. As soon as he turned his head, Marchand planted a big kiss on his left cheek.

Boston won Game 1 in the first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series 5-1 at TD Garden. Marchand had a goal and an assist in the win.

Game 2 takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday in Boston.