Flyers' Konecny scores unbelievable goal vs. Bruins

April 2 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny scored an astounding goal, handling the puck through traffic against the Boston Bruins.

Konecny pulled off the score Sunday in the Flyers' 4-3 win against the Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Flyers led 1-0 at the start of the second period. Konecny took a pass from defender Ivan Provorov on the left flank, deep in Bruins territory. He tapped the puck up in the air and skated to his right, cutting between Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and center Noel Acciari.

He then swiped the puck in front of center Patrice Bergeron, before picking it up behind Bergeron's skates. Konecny then fired a shot, beating net minder Anton Khudobin through the five-hole.

Claude Giroux gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead at the 9:38 mark in the first period, beating Khudobin on a one-timer. Acciari hit a one-timer to give the Bruins a score after Konecny's finish.

The Bruins went up 3-1 on Nolan Patrick's tally at 5:31 in the third period. But David Pastrnak and Bergeron tied the score at 3-3 before the final horn, forcing the game to overtime.

Giroux finished off the Bruins, scoring with 1:21 remaining in the extra period.

"Obviously it's a huge two points for is," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol told reporters after the game. "Probably had to finish it a little bit differently than we wanted to, but at the end of the day we did finish it and got the two points."

Konecny has 24 goals and 23 assists in 78 games this season. Last season he registered 11 goals and 17 assists in 70 appearances.

The Flyers face the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.