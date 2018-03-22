Sidney Crosby juggles puck on stick for goal

March 22 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby juggled the puck on his stick before scoring against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh escaped with a 5-3 victory, improving its record to 42-27-5.

The Penguins went up 2-0 in the first period, getting goals from Evgeni Malkin and Patric Hornqvist, before the Canadiens made a comeback.

Jonathan Drouin beat the Penguins' Casey DeSmith at the end of the first frame to cut the lead to 2-1. Nikita Scherbak tied it at 2-2 at 8:19 in the second period when he beat DeSmith with a backhand shot on a breakaway.

The Canadiens got their third unanswered score off of the stick of Jaco de la Rose, who rebounded a Nicolas Deslauriers shot for a goal at 14:24 in the second.

Then Crosby came in for the tie.

The Penguins star dug the puck out of the corner, deflecting it into traffic in front of the Canadiens' net. He then corralled off of a defender, before juggling it with a bounce on his stick in front of the goal. He then swiped it out of the air past net minder Casey Price for a 3-3 tie at 15:01 in the second stanza.

"I was just trying to follow the bouncing puck," Crosby told reporters after the game. "It worked out. It's nice to see one go in...I don't know if you work on that specifically, but I think you just try to work on getting pucks in and around the net and playing pucks out. There are always loose pucks around the net."

"You try to finish plays out in practice. Sometimes it works where you can do it in a game. Sometimes it doesn't. Fortunately it did today."

Derick Brassard gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 edge on a power-play goal at 2:38 in the third frame. Then Crosby registered his 700th career assist by feeding Jake Guentzel for the Penguins' fifth goal with 1:35 remaining.

Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 55 assists.