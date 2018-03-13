Capitals' Alex Ovechkin nets goal No. 600

March 13 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored the 600th goal of his career in a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ovechkin netted the historic score Monday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Capitals and Jets were tied 1-1 with 16:17 remaining in the second period when the sequence began.

Right wing Tom Wilson sent a centering pass toward the net, just out of Ovechkin's reach. Matt Niskanen corralled the puck off of the boards on the left side, before firing a pass to center Evgeny Kuznetsov adjacent to the net. Kuznetsov spun around and eventually lost the puck, which bounced around in the crease until finding Ovechkin's stick.

Ovechkin fired one shot, which was saved by Connor Hellebuyck. The rebound came right back at the Capitals' star player, who chipped a shot into the right side of the net to light the lamp.

"Of course it's special," Ovechkin told reporters after the game. "Of course you want to do more and more. 600 now, to score another one to make 601. You don't have to think about, of course you think about when you score 599. I still have to make a push. Finally I scored it."

Ovechkin is the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 600 goals. He scored goal No. 599 on a power play at 4:35 in the first period to give the Capitals an early edge. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the first goal for the Jets, before the road team tied the match at 2-2 on Patrik Laine's score with 5:02 remaining in regulation.

The Capitals secured the victory on Kuznetsov's breakaway with 49 seconds remaining in overtime.

"When you score big numbers ... OK, it's over. You have to move forward," he told reporters. "Of course right now, I'm going into enjoy the time. Go home relax and just enjoy it. Tomorrow it's a new day and back to work."

Ovechkin has a chance for goal No. 601 when the Capitals face the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. Thursday at Barclays Center.