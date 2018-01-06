Swedish hockey team captain throws silver medal into crowd

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Team Sweden hockey captain Lias Andersson was not happy about finishing in second place in the World Junior Championship, tossing his medal into the stands.

The Swedish team received the silver medals after falling to Canada by a score of 3-1 Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

After getting his medal put on, Andersson skated toward the bench and pulled it over his head. He then threw it up to a man in the stands. The man who caught the medal was wearing three jerseys. He took off two U.S.A. jerseys, before revealing a yellow Sweden jersey.

Andersson, 19, was born in Smogen, Sweden. He was the No. 7 overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. His father, Niklas Andersson, played six seasons in the NHL for the Quebec Nordiques, New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames.

Flames prospect Dillon Dube started the scoring Friday in the second period. That marked the first time Sweden trailed in the tournament. Sweden's Tim Soderlund tied the game at 1-1, when he netted a goal from the right wing with about seven minutes remaining in the second frame.

reddit user u/JiggediJao just uploaded a different angle and it's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/rSSNsg40sC — Flintor (@TheFlintor) January 6, 2018

Arizona Coyotes prospect Tyler Steenbergen scored the go-ahead goal for Team Canada with 1:40 remaining in the gane. Ottawa Senators prospect Alex Formenton scored on an empty net with 1:14 remaining to make the score final.

Andersson got his medal back after tossing it into the crowd. He said he wasn't happy to have it returned, according to the Hockey News. Andersson also had tears running down his face and told reporters that the fan wanted the medal more than him, according to the Sports Network.