Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux scores goal off of player's butt

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux managed to score a goal off of an opponent's butt.

Giroux pulled off the odd play Saturday in the Flyers' 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Scott Laughton got the scoring started at 17:45 in the first period. The Flyers went on a breakaway with about 13 minutes remaining in the opening period.

Giroux skated down the right flank on a 2-on-1. He attempted a pass to Travis Konecny, but the puck bounced off of Blues defenseman Colton Parakyo's backside. It deflected over Jake Allen for the second goal of the game.

Philadelphia built the lead to 4-0 after goals from Jordan Weal and Sean Couturier in the second period. St. Louis made the score 4-2 at the start of the third period, before Wayne Simmonds scored the Flyers' fifth goal. The Blues added another goal in the final frame, but Couturier scored for a second time with a feed into an empty net.

"I think we don't wait to see how they are going to play or what they are going to do," Giroux told reporters after the game. "We kind of play our game and it has been working well for us. We have a couple good games and we slack of how we play, so we've got to keep going."

Giroux had two assists, in addition to the butt goal. He is in second place in the NHL's scoring race with 51 points.