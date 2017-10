BOSTON -- David Krejci left Thursday night's Boston Bruins game against the Vancouver Canucks after the second period because of an upper-body injury.

The center had a goal and an assist in Boston's four-goal first period but had logged only 8:21 of ice time through two periods and was declared out during the third.

The goal was his first of the season.

The 12-year veteran center -- all with the Bruins -- matched a career high with 23 goals last season.