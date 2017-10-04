Chicago Blackhawks trade Andreas Martinsen to Montral Canadiens for Kyle Baun

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Andreas Martinsen from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday for fellow forward Kyle Baun.

Martinsen will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old Norwegian collected three goals and four assists in 64 games last season split with the Colorado Avalanche and Canadiens.

Martinsen has recorded 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 119 career contests with the Avalanche and Canadiens.

Baun, 25, has failed to record a point in five career games with the Blackhawks.