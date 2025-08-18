Jaguars trade C Luke Fortner for Saints DT Khalen Saunders

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Just hours after their preseason matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded center Luke Fortner to the New Orleans Saints for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the trade Sunday night.

Fortner played 43% of the offensive snaps and 14% of the special teams snaps for the Jaguars in their preseason tie with the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. Saunders was in for 17% of the defensive snaps.

Fortner, 27, was a third-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound offensive lineman started 17 games each of his first two seasons, but played a backup role in 2024.

He was listed as a second-string center, behind starter Robert Hainsey, on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart. The Jaguars also selected center Jonah Monheim in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Saunders, 29, was a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion joined the Saints on a three-year, $14.5 million deal in 2023.

Saunders appeared in 30 games for the Saints over the last two seasons. He earned 27 starts during that span. The 6-foot-, 324-pound defensive lineman totaled 43 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two sacks and an interception over 13 appearances last season.

Saunders was listed as a second-string defender, behind starter Davon Godchaux, on the Saints' first unofficial depth chart.

The Saints will host the Denver Broncos in their preseason finale at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in New Orleans. The Jaguars will take on the Miami Dolphins in their final preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.