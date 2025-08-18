NFL
Aug. 18, 2025 / 7:57 AM

Jaguars trade C Luke Fortner for Saints DT Khalen Saunders

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (R) started 10 games last season for the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 4 | Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (R) started 10 games last season for the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Just hours after their preseason matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded center Luke Fortner to the New Orleans Saints for defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the trade Sunday night.

Fortner played 43% of the offensive snaps and 14% of the special teams snaps for the Jaguars in their preseason tie with the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. Saunders was in for 17% of the defensive snaps.

Fortner, 27, was a third-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 307-pound offensive lineman started 17 games each of his first two seasons, but played a backup role in 2024.

Related

He was listed as a second-string center, behind starter Robert Hainsey, on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart. The Jaguars also selected center Jonah Monheim in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Saunders, 29, was a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL Draft. The two-time Super Bowl champion joined the Saints on a three-year, $14.5 million deal in 2023.

Saunders appeared in 30 games for the Saints over the last two seasons. He earned 27 starts during that span. The 6-foot-, 324-pound defensive lineman totaled 43 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two sacks and an interception over 13 appearances last season.

Saunders was listed as a second-string defender, behind starter Davon Godchaux, on the Saints' first unofficial depth chart.

The Saints will host the Denver Broncos in their preseason finale at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in New Orleans. The Jaguars will take on the Miami Dolphins in their final preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
NFL // 4 hours ago
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson and Saquon Barkley lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2025.
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for the 2025 season.
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 5 days ago
Chase, Jefferson lead Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Reigning triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for the 2025 NFL season.
Allen, Burrow lead 2025 top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings
NFL // 3 days ago
Allen, Burrow lead 2025 top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts headline UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL campaign.
Disciplinary hearing for K.C. Chiefs' Rashee Rice expected Sept. 30
NFL // 3 days ago
Disciplinary hearing for K.C. Chiefs' Rashee Rice expected Sept. 30
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The NFL's disciplinary hearing for the Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice is expected to be Sept. 30 in New York, clearing a path for him to play early in 2025.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discloses decade-long cancer battle
NFL // 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discloses decade-long cancer battle
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Jerry Jones was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma and underwent four surgeries over more than a decade to beat the cancer, the Dallas Cowboys owner revealed.
Buffalo Bills, running back James Cook agree to 4-year, $48M extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Buffalo Bills, running back James Cook agree to 4-year, $48M extension
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension with James Cook, the Pro Bowl running back confirmed Wednesday on social media.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love to have thumb surgery
NFL // 5 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love to have thumb surgery
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will have thumb surgery and miss at least a week of practice, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out for season after neck surgery
NFL // 6 days ago
Miami Dolphins RB Alexander Mattison out for season after neck surgery
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison underwent neck surgery after game in Chicago and will miss the 2025 season, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
NFL // 1 week ago
Billy Howton, Green Bay Packers star, founder of NFLPA, dies at 95
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Billy Howton, former Green Bay Packers star and founder and first president of the NFL Player Association, has died. He was 95, and still holds records.

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: Chase, Robinson, Barkley lead Top 200 rankings
NCAA fines Michigan, increases coach ban for sign-stealing scheme
NCAA fines Michigan, increases coach ban for sign-stealing scheme
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Mariners' Victor Robles throws bat at pitcher during minor league loss
Fillies She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen, Velocity star in weekend racing
Fillies She Feels Pretty, Nitrogen, Velocity star in weekend racing
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings
Fantasy football: Robinson, Barkley lead Top-75 running back rankings

Follow Us