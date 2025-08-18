Indianapolis Colts sign former Miami Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed former Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, agent David Canter announced Monday. Howard last played in 2023.

The eight-year veteran agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the AFC South franchise. He will add depth to a Colts cornerbacks room that features Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents, among others.

Moore is dealing with a knee injury, while Jones and Brents have hamstring injuries.

Howard entered the league as a second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection through his first eight seasons. He earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

The Dolphins signed Howard to a new five-year contract, which included $50.7 million in new money, in 2022. That pact brought the total value of his deal to $90 million.

Howard sustained a Lisfranc injury to his left foot toward the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He was released after the season and sat out in 2024.

Pro Football Focus gave Howard the 143rd-best defensive rating and 138th-best coverage grade among cornerbacks in 2016, his rookie campaign.

He received the 67th-best defensive rating and 64th-best coverage grade among cornerbacks who were in for at least 50% of the maximum snaps played at the position in his second season.

His play steadily improved over the next several seasons. Howard earned the 15th-best defensive grade and rated 18th in coverage in 2018. Howard received the second-best defensive rating and coverage grade in 2020.

His performance declined in 2022 and 2023, when he received the 70th-best defensive rating and 71st coverage grade.

Howard, who worked with current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for two seasons while he was Dolphins defensive backs coach, also drew interest from the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts will face the Bengals in their preseason finale at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Cincinnati. They will host the Dolphins in their regular season opener Sept. 7 in Indianapolis.